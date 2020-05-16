A former Denver Bronco football player was arrested early Saturday morning by Douglas County Sheriff's deputies after reports of a shooting at an apartment complex, authorities said.
Just after midnight, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Zenith Meridian Apartments in Englewood where they found three people inside, a Sheriff's Office statement said. One of them had minor injuries, not related to a gunshot, the statement said.
Authorities said Cody Latimer, 27, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He is being held in the Douglas County Detention Facility in lieu of a $25,000 bond, the agency said.
Latimer was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and played for Denver until 2017. He currently plays for the Washington Redskins.
In his four seasons with Denver, Latimer caught 35 passes for 445 yards and three touchdowns. He built a reputation for being an outstanding at kickoff and punt coverage.
He played the past two seasons with the New York Giants before signing with Washington for the 2020 season.