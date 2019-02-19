CENTENNIAL — The man accused of shooting and killing a neighbor over a parking space dispute made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.
Marcus Johnson, 31, faces first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of T.J. Cunningham, a former University of Colorado and Seattle Seahawks football player and an assistant principal at Hinkley High School in Aurora.
Johnson appeared in an Arapahoe County courtroom for an initial advisement. He is being held without bond and is due back in court on Friday morning for the filing of charges.
On Sunday morning, Cunningham and Johnson agreed to meet at Eaglecrest High School to "box it out."