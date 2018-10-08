GRAND JUNCTION -- A former Colorado School District 51 superintendent was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted child sex trafficking in Washington state, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Paul Rosier, 76, of Olympia, Washington, will also have to register as a sex offender after being released from prison, according to the press release.
Rosier was superintendent of D51 in Mesa County from 1989 to 1994, according to previous reporting from KKCO 11 News. He was arrested in Kennewick, Washington in April of 2017 after trying to arrange to pay for sex with a 13-year-old girl.
The person he was trying to make the arrangement with was a Kennewick Police Department detective working as part of an undercover sting operation, according to the press release. The detective exchanged messages with Rosier through a social media app.