A former Colorado Springs fitness club worker who molested two girls and tried to molest two more at a northside fitness center sidestepped a prison sentence on Wednesday.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Deborah Grohs sentenced Ryan Callins, 23, to 20 years to life on intensive probation, meaning he could be sent to prison – for up to the rest of his life -- if he commits another crime.
The judge also sentenced Callins to 90 days in jail and credited him for time served. He had faced up to 4-12 years in prison on each of the top two convictions against him.
Parents outraged by delayed notification of sex abuse alleged at VillaSport Athletic Club in Colorado Springs
"We asked for prison, because there were multiple people involved over an extended period of time," district attorney Michael Allen said. "That wasn't the sentence we got."
The penalty comes two years after Colorado Springs police arrested Callins on suspicion of using his position at VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa to prey on children.
The abuse occurred while Callins worked alone at VillaKids, one of the club’s short-term day care facilities. Police began investigating after a club member reported that she overheard her twin daughters whisper that he had made them touch his genitals, months earlier.
That complaint led investigators to two more victims, authorities said.
In April, an El Paso County jury convicted Callins of all six counts against him: two counts of sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust, two counts of attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, and two counts of attempting to coerce a child into sexual activity.
Parents with children under Callins’ supervision didn’t learn about the allegations until nearly five months after they were reported to police, fueling scores of angry Facebook posts.
The club said in its 2019 Facebook post it was directed by police to keep the investigation confidential.
No law requires police to notify the public of its investigations.
Callins’ attorney, public defender Michael Bowman, did not immediately return voicemail messages left Wednesday afternoon.