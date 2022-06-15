Former Colorado Springs School District 11 superintendent Michael Thomas, who reached a “mutual separation agreement” with the district in March, did not remain unemployed for long.

The Minnesota native returned to his home state and was hired last month to lead the Prior Lake-Savage school district after the school board voted unanimously in favor of his hiring, according to a news release from the district. The previous superintendent announced in February that she would be stepping down from her position at the end of the school year.

Pending contract negotiations, Thomas is set to assume leadership July 1, according to the release.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Thomas has accepted the Superintendency position,” school board chairman Michael Nelson said in a statement. He is an experienced leader who will be a strong unifier in our community and has a deep commitment to students and staff.”

Thomas, who took over as District 11’s superintendent in July 2018, left the district amid controversy over an equity program and department that he instituted in 2020. The grant-funded department, which was the topic of heated discussion and debate at multiple school board meetings, was allowed to “sunset” shortly after Thomas’ departure.

Thomas’ new district has experienced strained race relations in recent months, according to area news reports. Last November, a white, female high school student reportedly made a racist video that went viral and was the subject of a contentious school board meeting. That student is no longer at the school, according to the district.

A second racist video began circulating on social media the following month.

In March, a racist message on a restroom mirror at the high school prompted a student walkout, according to reports.

Prior Lake-Savage school district is composed of about 8,900 students, 77% of whom are white, according to U.S. News.

Thomas told the Minnesota-based news outlet Southwest News Media that he looks forward to assuming leadership at his new district.

"I know we will have our share of challenges as well as success,” he said. “It will take all of us to work hand-in-hand for the betterment of our community. I'm excited to move back home and prepare to make the formal transition into the superintendency."