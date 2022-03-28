Tensions ran high in an El Paso County courtroom Monday during a hearing in which a former Colorado Springs high school girls' basketball coach, George Pollard, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student.

Pollard, 32, entered the courtroom with his mother before a terse verbal exchange ensued between her and the plaintiff's representation when she and Pollard tried to sit in the benches behind the plaintiff but were told to sit on the other side of benches.

Two El Paso County Sheriff's deputies entered the courtroom and stood by the exits as court was called into session.

Pollard exchanged nearly 500 pictures, many of them sexually explicit, with one of his Doherty High School girls' basketball players during an inappropriate relationship between the two, according to arrest documents.

In an interview with detectives, the victim detailed a relationship between herself and Pollard that began with one-on-one basketball workouts and became physical.

Pollard began coaching at Doherty in 2017. He previously worked as an educational assistant for a year at Russell Middle School and worked for about two years at Doherty before beginning his coaching position, The Gazette earlier reported.

After Pollard pleaded guilty to sex assault of a child by one in a position of trust, Judge Jessica Lyn Curtis asked Pollard explain what made him guilty.

"I had improper relations with a minor who was a student," Pollard said after taking a long pause.

The judge acknowledged that it was "uncomfortable" but asked him to be more specific.

A man sitting with the victim's side barged out of the room as Pollard and prosecutors answered the the judge's questions.

Pollard faces either two to six years in the Colorado Department of Corrections with up to a maximum of a life sentence, a period 10 years to life of mandatory parole, or 10 years to life on sex offender intensive supervised probation with two to six years in community corrections and two to six years in prison if the terms of the plea agreement are violated.

In Colorado, people convicted of certain sex crimes can be held beyond their prison terms, up to the rest of their lives, until a probation board determines they are no longer a risk to the public.

Pollard will be sentenced at 3 p.m. on June 21.

Pollard has been out on bond, his lawyer, Suzanne Maria Rogers, said. She filed paperwork to ensure that Pollard remain "in society" between Monday and his sentencing date because of his "low risk" to the community as determined by a sex offender evaluation, Rogers said.

The judge permitted Pollard to remain out of custody and prosecutors acquiesced because it is was not mandatory that Pollard be remanded since the victim was older than 15 years of age, prosecutors said.

Judge Curtis asked Pollard and his relatives to stay in the courtroom for 10 minutes while the victim's parties exited the courtroom and building.