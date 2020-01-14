Gabriel Rainey, a former Life Time Fitness employee, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual contact-fake medical exam and one count of practicing massage therapy without a license, court records show.
Rainey pleaded not guilty to three other counts of sexual contact-fake medical exam, which were dismissed.
He is to be sentenced April 10. Rainey's sentence is to include 10 years-to-life of sex offender intensive supervised probation and 90 days in jail, according to the plea agreement, KKTV reported.
Rainey admitted Tuesday to touching a total of five women while working at the gym, according to El Paso County 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
He worked at Life Time Fitness in the Briargate area in Colorado Springs.
Rainey was arrested in April after two women told detectives he had touchedm them sexually while giving them massages at the gym in January and February 2019, KKTV reported.
Gym representatives told KKTV Rainey was hired as a personal trainer and was never authorized to give massages. He has not been employed with the company since March.
Jason Thunstrom, Life Time vice president of corporate communications, said in a statement to KKTV: "As an organization dedicated to providing safe, respectful, family-oriented environments and experiences, we were shocked to learn of these serious allegations. In addition to taking swift action to ensure this individual was no longer affiliated with our company, we immediately supported the authorities in their investigation and will continue to do so to the fullest extent."