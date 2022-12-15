Children’s laughter will return to the halls of the defunct Helen Hunt Elementary School in Colorado Springs, not in classrooms that have been empty since 2016 but in new apartments that the old classrooms will become.

“This school has been the heart of the Hillside community, and when it closed it was sad, but I love the notion that this building is going to change lives for future generations as it did for previous generations,” said Andy Barton, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of Central Colorado.

The Colorado Springs-headquartered organization one week ago purchased the 120-year-old Helen Hunt Campus at 909 E. Moreno Ave., for $3.8 million.

The agency announced on Thursday plans to convert the main school building into 21 to 24 affordable apartments for homeless families, ranging from studio to three-bedroom units.

“The only way we’re going to solve this (lack of affordable housing) as a community is having organizations do some heavy lifting,” Barton said. “A handful are investing a lot of money and energy into game-changing solutions for homeless families — which starts with housing.”

In total, the project will cost an estimated $9 million, with more than $4 million left to raise, he said. For more information, go to HuntFamilyHousing.org.

If fundraising is successful, construction will begin in 2024. Existing tenants will be able to remain on the site, Barton said.

Catholic Charities' plan is “another great example of a charitable organization with deep roots in our community stepping up to expand its program offerings and impact,” said Steve Posey, community development manager for the city of Colorado Springs.

Across the nation, former schools are being converted into apartments because it’s often an easy transition, Barton said.

But with high decorative ceilings, tall arched windows and wooden floors, as can be found at Helen Hunt, such renovated complexes often rent at market-rate, not at affordable rates for low-income residents, he said.

“We look at this as one of the central interventions to kids who are sleeping outside, in cars and couch surfing,” Barton said.

Colorado Springs School District 11 closed Helen Hunt Elementary in 2016, after 114 years of operation, citing declining enrollment and the need to restructure.

Catholic Charities has been considering delving into the affordable housing market for two years, Barton said, and began talking in January about buying what’s called Helen Hunt Campus.

The Legacy Institute, which purchased the 3-acre site from the school district in 2016 with the goal of turning it into a community hub of services for the low-income neighborhood, renovated portions of the two buildings into office space.

As one of several tenants, Catholic Charities provides a day program for homeless families.

Other renters offer services that support low-income families.

Hillside Connection uses basketball to teach life lessons to underserved kids in south Colorado Springs; Converge provides teens with therapy and mental health skills using poetry and books; CPCD’s Head Start is a preschool program for underserved children; PEAK Parent Center focuses on the needs of disabled children; Shandy Clinic, a private business, does evaluations and has various outpatient pediatric therapy services; and Red Wind assists victims of domestic violence. Also, Switchback Coffee Roasters runs a coffee shop at the campus.

“It’s a community that’s welcomed families,” said Barton, who added that adding affordable housing won’t change the clientele base much.

“It’s been nice to be here as part of the vision,” said Becky Householder, manager of the Hillside Shandy Clinic.

“We refer our families who need extra support to the organizations,” she said. “For all of us in this annex, we do a nice job of supporting everybody and each other.”

Two overnight family shelters in Colorado Springs have closed this year, and while the remaining emergency shelter that accepts families is expanding, a shortage of housing for homeless families is “one of the most pressing issues facing the community,” Barton said.

El Paso County has 124 homeless families currently, according to a coordinated entry system that tracks homelessness. The number includes 241 children and 127 adults.

This year’s annual census of homeless people identified 152 households with children as being homeless, a 21% increase over 2020.

“We look at this as getting folks into stable housing and being able to get back on their feet,” Barton said.