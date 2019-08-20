Prosecutors dropped felony charges Tuesday against former Colorado Springs Councilwoman Lisa Czelatdko, saying they had “no reasonable likelihood” of proving that she hurled knives at her husband in their Broadmoor Bluffs home.
“For eight months, Lisa has been living with this nightmare that has taken a toll on her and her children, emotionally, physically and financially,” said Pat Mika, her attorney. “She is relieved and grateful.”
Czelatdko, 49, served on the council from 2011-13 and has worked as a commercial real estate broker. She was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with second-degree assault and menacing, felonies carrying a potential prison sentence. She also was charged with criminal mischief under $300, a misdemeanor, records show. The alleged offenses happened Jan. 18-19.
Prosecutor Grant Libby didn’t specify in his motion to dismiss why the case couldn’t be proven, saying only that a dismissal was “in the interests of justice.” Libby didn’t elaborate during a brief hearing Tuesday, and he declined to comment by email, referring questions to the district attorney’s spokeswoman, who couldn’t be reached.
The dismissal was granted by 4th Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry, who also approved Mika’s request to seal the case.
Thomas Czelatdko, 51, had told police he arrived home just before midnight to find his wife pointing a can of Mace at him and yelling for him to “get the hell out of my house,” an arrest affidavit shows. He responded, “Leave me alone.”
In the garage, he said, Czelatdko began throwing tools and other objects at him, missing but shattering a front passenger-side window of a Toyota Prius.
After he walked past his wife and into the house, Thomas told police, she grabbed “several knives” and threw them at him, hitting him once in the left knee, “causing him pain and slight bleeding,” the affidavit says.
Thomas Czelatdko, who couldn’t be reached for comment, told police he feared for his life during the encounter. Mika said Czelatdko’s actions that night were “justified to protect herself and her children,” but he provided no evidence that she was under threat.