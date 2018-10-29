Former Colorado Springs City Councilman Tom Anderson has died.
Anderson, who also served a term as El Paso County assessor, died Thursday after abdominal surgery, says an email notice by the Colorado Springs Executives Association.
“It is with a very sad heart that I share the news of the passing of Retired member, Tom Anderson. I just received a call from his daughter-in-law,” wrote Tricia Muehlbauer, the association’s executive director. “We will have a moment of silence for Tom, a fine man and lover of the sea, on Wednesday.”
Anderson was elected to an at-large council seat in 1979 and stepped down in 1982 after winning the assessor’s race.
He owned Shewmaker’s Camera Shop at 30 N. Tejon St. for more than a decade, adding a west-side location before he sold the business in 1997. The stores since have closed.
Anderson also worked for the Phil Winslow car dealership as vice president and general manager before running for public office. The dealership, which now sells BMWs on North Nevada Avenue, was selling Volkswagens on North Circle Drive when he was employed there.
The Rochester, N.Y., native attended Cornell University and served in the Navy’s Submarine Service. He moved to Colorado Springs in 1965.
Services are tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St., in Colorado Springs, Meuhlbauer said in the email.
A death notice will run in The Gazette with more details, she said.
Rich Laden contributed to the reporting of this story.