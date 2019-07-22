A former Colorado Springs educator who admitted to sexually assaulting two students after plying them with drugs and alcohol — and who threatened one of the boys while out on bond — was sentenced to prison Monday.
Keean Rachon Davis, 30, was ordered to serve 16 years to life in prison after assaults that targeted children he met at school.
“Mr. Davis has affected these boys in a way that they may never recover from,” said 4th Judicial District Judge Jill Brady, condemning the crimes and calling Davis a “great risk to the community” likely to strike again.
Under an April guilty plea, Davis also admitted that he tried to assault a third child. Prosecutors say he tried to threaten one of his victims into silence after his release from bond, triggering a new arrest and an elevated bond that kept him behind bars.
While Davis accepted his penalty in silence, a woman who identified herself in court as his sister stood and stormed out, hurling an apparent threat at the father of one victim, who sat alone in the back of the courtroom.
“I got you. You better believe that!” the woman bellowed while staring at him.
He replied: “Hey, I just got threatened!”
The woman left court trailed by security personnel. Prosecutor Kelson Castain said he asked the man to contact him or police if he wants to pursue charges against her.
The exchange came after the man told the court that his son hasn't been the same since the assaults. At least some of the sexual assaults occurred even after the father had been granted a restraining order barring Davis from contacting his son.
Authorities say Davis gave the children alcohol, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and other intoxicants. Brady questioned whether one of the boys was even conscious when he was assaulted.
Davis is a former paraprofessional educator, cheer coach and security guard for Harrison School District 2 and Colorado Springs School District 11. He also worked in the Denver area. He was arrested in October on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student at Sand Creek on the city’s northeast side. Two more children later stepped forward, saying he plied them with alcohol or drugs before coaxing them or trying to coax them to perform sex acts.
One of his attorneys said Davis was himself a victim of childhood sexual abuse and deserved a chance at therapy and rehabilitation.