A former Colorado Springs man has been arrested in connection with an investigation of sexual assault on a child, according to police.

Carlton Ranquist, 63, was arrested in April in Maine on two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and two counts of sexual exploitation of children, police said.

Ranquist has been extradited to Colorado Springs and is being held at the El Paso County jail. He is scheduled to appear in El Paso County Court on June 24.

Police said the CPSD Crimes Against Children Unit has identified two juvenile victims.

An investigation began last July after a report was made about sexual assault on a child between 2015 and 2017, police said. Another victim between 2008 and 2010 was identified during the investigation.

Ranquist was a longtime resident of Colorado Springs before moving to Maine in 2020, according to public records.

Police said Ranquist volunteered as a Bible study teacher in 2013 at Colorado Springs Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Springs detectives are asking anyone with information on unreported incidents involving the suspect to call 719-444-7000.