A former assistant principal at a Colorado Springs high school facing 50 counts of first degree sexual assault was found dead Saturday in Arkansas, according to officials.
The body of Randell Warren Mealer, 56, a former assistant principal at GOAL Academy High School in Colorado Springs, was discovered by the Stone County Sheriff's department in Arkansas in a "rural" part of the county, officials said.
Following a death investigation, it was determined that Mealer died from a self inflicted gunshot wound, officials stated.
On Thursday afternoon Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Arkansas arrested 56-year-old Randell Warren Mealer on a warrant issued a day before accusing him of 50 counts of first-degree sexual assault.
In court documents filed after Mealer’s arrest, prosecuting attorneys wrote that while Mealer was teaching in Arkansas during the 2017-2018 school year, he engaged in sexual activity with a student of his at least 50 times.
Mealer is listed as an assistant principal at the school's Citadel location in Colorado Springs in a May newsletter posted to its website.
The school could not be reached for comment.
Gazette news partner KKTV, Gazette reporter Estenban Candeleria and Gazette editor Erin Prater contributed to this report.