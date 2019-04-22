After six-plus years and more than $500,000 of taxpayer expense, former Secretary of State Scott Gessler has paid the state his $1,514.88 fine for ethics violations.
Gessler improperly tapped $1,278.90 in state funds to pay for a trip to a Republican National Lawyers Association conference in August 2012, shortly before the Republican National Convention, said a 2012 complaint filed with Colorado’s Independent Ethics Commission.
Then he asked his staff to give him $117.99 left in a discretionary account but did not provide receipts, the complaint said.
The ethics commission ruled that both disbursements violated state ethics law, and Gessler reimbursed the state for the $1,278.90. But he paid neither the discretionary funds nor a $1,396.89 fine levied by the commission.
That $1,514.88 now has been paid, commission Executive Director Dino Ioannides said Monday during the group’s monthly meeting.
Gessler appealed the commission’s decision all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, challenging its jurisdiction. Not one judge — from Denver District Court to the Colorado Court of Appeals and the Colorado Supreme Court — agreed with his argument.
The fine was stayed by a Denver District Court judge in 2013 until the legal process was concluded. That was last October, after the U.S. Supreme Court denied his request for a hearing. Taxpayers paid for legal counsel on both sides, at a cost of more than $515,000.
In other business Monday, the commission delayed a hearing on an ethics complaint filed against former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, now a newly elected Colorado Springs city councilman.
Scott Moser, who filed the complaint over a series of Williams’ purchases that his office reimbursed, asked the commission to reconsider its decision that some items in the complaint were outside of the panel’s statute of limitations, which is one year before a complaint is filed.