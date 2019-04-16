ASPEN • A former city councilman and his wife are accused of stealing more than $2.4 million worth of goods from a ski resort.
Derek Johnson, 51, and Kerri Johnson, 48, were charged Monday with felony theft of more than $1 million, the Aspen Times reported. Both also face felony charges of burglary, cybercrime and conspiracy, the Times said.
The former Aspen city councilman and mayoral candidate stole and sold more than $2.4 million worth of skis, snowboards and other goods while working for 17 years at Aspen Skiing Co., which owns the resort in the ritzy mountain city.
The newspaper reports that The couple's lawyer requested personal recognizance release, but a judge set their bonds at $10,000 each, the paper reported.