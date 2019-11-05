Former Cripple Creek city councilman Milford Ashworth was leading the mayor's race with nearly 61% of the vote on Tuesday night, according to early returns.
Opponent Meghan Rozell trailed with 100 votes, compared to Ashworth's 154, the unofficial results show.
The winner will succeed Bruce Brown, who is prevented from seeking reelection by term limits, to take the helm of the small mountain community of roughly 1,200 people.
Ashford has campaigned on the city's successes during his 2009-17 council tenure, including road improvement projects, upgrades to a local water treatment plant and an effort to build a park. The former construction company owner has worked to foster economic growth while on boards and committees in Cripple Creek and Mount Vernon, Ind., where he previously lived.
He's stressed the need to prioritize city funding for infrastructure projects, while Rozell has said her number one priority is drawing developers to fulfill the local housing shortage.
Rozell, a Colorado native who began her council term in 2017, has said she wants to disrupt the "old boy's club" that has led the city as local growth has stagnated. Previously a building and planning assistant in what is now the city’s Development Department, she's pledged to set policies that will raise the bar for government accountability and help the city work toward a clear, long-term vision.
Both candidates see a need to diversify the city’s economy, which for years has relied heavily on the gaming industry. Construction has already begun on one of three planned hotels that are expected to attract more tourists who stay overnight to shop, eat and recreate locally.
Thomas Litherland was beating Nancy McDonald in the race to become Cripple Creek City Council's Ward 4 representative, but only by 11 votes of about 127 counted so far, the unofficial results show.
Proposition DD, which would legalize sports betting, was failing narrowly at the state level. But legal sports betting appeared to have won the approval of Cripple Creek voters.
In addition to voting on the statewide measure, the Cripple Creek residents were also asked to vote on municipal Issue 2C, which would allow sports wagering in the city if Proposition DD is approved. Issue 2C was passing 198 votes, or nearly 74 percent, the early results show.