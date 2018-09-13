PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -- The case is moving forward for a former church leader facing kidnapping charges. The woman who says he did it has come forward to 11 News.
"Broken. It's hard to relive it all the time," said Jude Atkins.
In 1996, Jude Atkins was 18 and Marcus Ford was 29 when she says she was held against her will. She said she told other adults what happened, but never went to police.
A year ago, she said she saw Ford advertising for a church event, and decided she needed to speak up. Pueblo Police confirm they took a call in July of last year about an alleged assault that happened years ago.
Ford is now facing second degree kidnapping charges. According to court papers obtained by 11 Call for Action, Ford is accused of unlawfully carrying Jude from one place to another without her consent.
"I have continual nightmares," said Atkins. "What he did affected my whole entire life."
We reached out to Ford's attorney who didn't want to comment, so we caught up with Ford in court in Pueblo County. He did not comment.
