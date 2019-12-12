Ed McCaffrey, former Denver Broncos wide receiver and most recently the Valor Christian High School football coach, is the new head coach at Northern Colorado.
McCaffrey announced the news himself Thursday afternoon on Twitter.
McCaffrey had 565 career NFL receptions and won two Super Bowls with the Broncos. He also won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants during his 13-year pro career, nine of which were played in Denver.
McCaffrey retired after the 2003 season.
I am excited to be joining the University of Northern Colorado as their Head Football Coach! Thank you to President Andy Feinstein and Director of Athletics Darren Dunn for the opportunity to lead this football… https://t.co/38SCYuvpTU— Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) December 12, 2019
Thank you Valor Christian High School for all the wonderful memories you helped create for me and my family. Especially the last two years where I was blessed to coach some of the smartest and hardest working young… https://t.co/fUqmfpVUta— Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) December 12, 2019
He is the father of four former and current college players, including Christian, who is a star running back with the Carolina Panthers.
A press conference to formally introduce McCaffrey as the Northern Colorado head coach is scheduled 3 p.m. Friday.