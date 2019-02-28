DENVER — Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has been jailed on suspicion of vehicular assault stemming from a crash Feb. 16, according to Denver jail and police records.
Thomas is alleged to have been driving in excess of 70 mph on Auraria Parkway when he lost control of his car, starting a crash in which his Ford Edge flipped end over end, seriously injuring one of his passengers, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by 9NEWS. The vehicle come to a stop in the grassy median close to Speer Boulevard.
Thomas, 31, is being held without bail, according to jail records, and has not been formally charged.
Under Colorado law, a person can be charged with vehicular assault for either driving recklessly or driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and causing a crash that seriously injures another person.
In this case, police allege that Thomas was driving recklessly -- the speed limit on that portion of Auraria Parkway is 30 mph, according to the arrest affidavit.
The former Denver Broncos wide receiver crashed around 12:20 a.m., according to the Denver Police Department. He and another man in the vehicle had minor injuries, police said on the day of the crash.
A female passenger suffered more serious injuries. Neither of the passengers is identified in court documents.
Thomas was released by the Houston Texans after nearly half a season and less-than-hoped-for numbers on the field.