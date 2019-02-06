AURORA - Former Broncos linebacker Andra Davis pleaded not guilty to assault and battery charges stemming from a violent incident at a recent high school girls basketball game in Aurora Municipal Court Wednesday morning.
Davis, 40, is accused of strangling and pushing an athletic director from Regis Jesuit High School into a wall following a contentious girls basketball game between Regis Jesuit and Grandview High School on Dec. 12, according to police reports detailing the incident. He played for the Denver Broncos and two other NFL teams, according to NFL records.
Aurora police served Davis a court summons related to the charges last month.