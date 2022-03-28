A former Boy Scouts leader is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy at a downtown Colorado Springs hotel late last year, according to recently obtained court documents.

Anthony Lee Fruzia, 49, was arrested after police alleged he sexually assaulted the 14-year-old boy in a room at The Antlers hotel, an arrest warrant states.

The boy's father allowed his son to stay with Fruzia the night of Dec. 30 because he "trusted" Fruzia, the document states. It also indicates the boy's father and Fruzia have known each other throughout the years.

The arrest warrant states that the boy was sleeping on the couch in the room when Fruzia asked the boy come to bed with him. Fruzia sexually assaulted the boy that night, the document states.

After the assaults, Fruzia told the boy "his life would be ruined" if the boy "said anything," the arrest warrant alleges.

According to the New York Daily News, Fruzia was named in a 2020 federal lawsuit that alleges he abused an 11-year-old boy when he was an assistant scout leader in Lake Dallas, Texas. The complaint also said Fruzia tried to prostitute the boy to other adults, the news outlet reported.

The 43-page lawsuit details the stories of eight men who claimed they were sexually assaulted by Boy Scouts of America leaders as children, while the organization kept quiet. Fruzia is named as one of the scout leaders in the complaint.

Fruzia told investigators he believed the December sexual encounter at The Antlers was consensual, his arrest warrant states. He also told investigators that he preferred boys between 13 and 20 years old, "but there are some occasional people that are younger," adding that he's not into "little kids."

The arrest warrant states that Fruzia said it was "nice" to have sex with the boy because it'd been 10 years since he had sex with anyone. "Anthony stated his hormones took over and he wasn't able to say no," the document says. "Anthony again stated he didn't want to go to jail and he did not want to be a registered sex offender."

Colorado Springs started an investigation into the alleged sexual assault Feb. 11. Fruzia was arrested 10 days later in Denton, Texas, where he was living, police there said.

He was booked in the El Paso County jail on March 13, records show.

Fruzia, who is accused of sexually assaulting a child in a position of trust, posted a $10,000 bond on Friday, records show. He has a preliminary hearing on April 21.