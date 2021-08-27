Two former Boulder County deputies were found guilty of a 2018 manslaughter charge on Friday.
James O’Brien, 52, and Adam Lunn, 39, were each found guilty of the manslaughter of Demetrius Shankling on his 23rd birthday.
“This jury verdict is justice,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. “But for the acts of defendant James O’Brien and defendant Adam Lunn, Demetrius Shankling would be alive today. Instead, because of them, the 23rd birthday he celebrated that night was his last.”
Shankling died during the early morning hours of Sept. 9, 2018, after the deputies taking him to a detox center squeezed him into a compartment less than five feet long with his hands behind his back. Shankling was 6-foot.
When the deputies reached the center, they found him unresponsive and not breathing. He was in a coma, and died 27 days later, with an autopsy finding that he’d died of suffocation because of his positioning, and that alcohol and amphetamine had contributed to his death.
The deputies’ lawyer, Carrie Slinkard, argued in her closing statement that Shankling had died of alcohol poisoning, and not from the way he was positioned in the van, Denver Gazette news partner 9News reported. The prosecution told jurors that the deputies had disregarded their training on positional asphyxia.
Jurors began deliberating Friday, and returned with a verdict just after 8 p.m. O’Brien and Lunn’s sentencing, the district attorney’s office said, will take place on Nov. 4.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.