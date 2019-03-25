The forestry division is offering Colorado Springs residents free mulch after the March blizzard produced record-setting winds, causing nearly 200 blown over trees.
Following the clean up, crews are grinding up fallen trees to use in local parks and playgrounds, but there is plenty to go around.
Residents can pick up the mulch across from the Forestry Office, located at 1601 Recreation Way. Residents must bring their own tools and containers for loading, while the supply of mulch lasts.
More information can be found on the city's website here.