Although smoke continued to be visible from a 160-acre fire north of Woodland Park, U.S. Forest Service officials said Sunday night firefighters were succeeding in keeping it from growing.
Fire crews burned off fuels in the interior and were patrolling the perimeter of the Turkey Track 8 fire, which started in the area of the Turkey Track Shooting Area on Forest Service land. No evacuations have been ordered.
"I think they're going to get a handle on this," Forest Service spokeswoman Misty DeSalvo said Sunday afternoon.
The fire started about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, when it was reported about 8 miles north of Woodland Park and 3 miles east of Westcreek.
It was initially reported at 10 acres before growing overnight. Containment Sunday was at 30 percent contained. The closest structures are within a mile of the fire.
The service warned people might see an increase in smoke Sunday evening as it conducts planned burns on the fire's interior to remove fuels and reduce hazards to fire crews.
Because the fire sparked in the shooting area, it is believed to be human-caused but remains under investigation.
The area has been plagued by similar fires since 2017, when seven fires sparked in a two-month period. The last blaze was in April, 2017, when the Turkey Track 7 fire burned 40 acres before it was contained. That fire was ruled human-caused, but specifics were not released.