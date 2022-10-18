Fire crews are conducting a prescribed burn south of Lake George in east Park County this week, the U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday.

The Wilson prescribed burn is set to affect roughly 227 acres of ponderosa pine forest and grass understory about 1.5 miles south of Lake George on Tuesday, while 150 additional acres are scheduled to burn Wednesday, the Forest Service's John Peterson said.

Peterson said residents can expect to see smoke in the area both days.

"It looks like we've got a perfect day, he said. "Right now, the smoke is lifting real well and moving out of the area."

Given elevated fire weather warnings across the eastern plains and parts of El Paso County due to wind gusts and low humidity, fire crews have been assessing conditions the morning of each scheduled burn, Peterson said.

"We'll make that assessment for tomorrow's effort tomorrow morning, and if everything looks OK, we'll get the approvals needed ... and then we'll go forward," he said.

Clearing dead and woody material on the ground and smaller trees is a regular practice to mitigate fuel for potential wildfires. Peterson said adjacent 200-acre blocks of land underwent prescribed burns in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

"This is an ongoing effort to help improve the health of the forest out there and also dramatically reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires," he said.