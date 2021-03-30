Two new Colorado counties reported cases of a deadly disease threatening rabbit populations in the state.
The disease, already reported in over a dozen counties in Colorado, including El Paso and Denver, caused the deaths of cottontails in Garfield and Saguache counties, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.
The foreign disease, rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus, serotype 2 (RHDV2), threatens to disrupt natural food chains in Colorado and other states in the Southwest after killing many of the furry animals, the state agency said.
Decimated rabbit populations could affect larger predator species that rely on them for food. The wildlife agency is especially concerned about the spread of the disease among snowshoe hare and pika, which lynx depend on to feed.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife discovered the disease after a necropsy of a dead rabbit submitted by a resident south of the town of Silt came back positive. The homeowner's dog brought several rabbit carcasses to the house over several weeks, the agency said.
Domestic rabbits are also susceptible to the disease; owners EW encouraged to protect their pets by staying vigilant against contaminated feed, bedding, equipment, or clothing, the agency said.
The disease, while lethal to rabbits, does not affect humans, the agency said.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminded Coloradans to not touch dead rabbits or rodents and to keep other pets away from them, the release said.