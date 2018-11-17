A wintry mix of freezing rain, snow and fog is expected to roll through Colorado Springs Saturday, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo expects chances of snow and freezing drizzle before 3 p.m. with mostly snow after. Fog is also forecast to blanket the area before 1 p.m., becoming patchier after 2 p.m.
Snow totals should be minimal— less than an inch during the day and again through the night, the weather service said. Little to no ice should accumulate.
Temperatures are forecast to be between the low 30s and high teens with winds between 5 and 10 mph.
In the mountains, the highest snow totals are expected north of Interstate 70 and east of the Continental Divide, said OpenSnow forecaster Joel Gratz. Most areas in the northern mountains are forecast to receive 2 to 6 inches, though Eldora has the potential for 7+ inches.
Meteorologists expect the storm in Colorado Springs to clear by early Sunday, with the sunny poking out more and more throughout the day. The high temperature is predicted to be 41 degrees, rising to a high of 48 degrees Monday as the sun continues to burn off clouds.