Colorado Springs can expect another day of summer-like weather before a wintry blast hits the region, the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts.
Mostly sunny skies Wednesday will likely bring a high temperature of 80 degrees, then temperatures will drop to the low 30s at night, according to the service's forecast. Winds are expected to pick up in the afternoon and continue through the night with some gusts reaching 30 mph.
Those conditions have much of Colorado under a red flag warning, indicating extreme fire danger.
Thursday is expected to bring winter weather with a high near 34 degrees, the forecast said. Snow showers are likely to arrive after noon and gusts blowing at about 20 mph will continue throughout the day.
Meteorologists are expecting 1 to 3 inches of snow to accumulate Thursday in Colorado Springs. Pikes Peak, at 14,115 feet, will likely get 12 to 18 inches of snow by Friday starting on Wednesday night.
Cloudy skies are likely throughout the evening and the overnight temperature is expected to plummet to a frigid 14 degrees. A 60% chance of precipitation is expected through the night, possibly bringing more snow.
Friday should bring a thawing high of 45 degrees. Saturday and Sunday will continue a warming trend through the weekend with highs 61 and 67, respectively.