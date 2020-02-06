Monument, the Palmer Divide, and parts between Colorado Springs and Denver could see up to 5 inches of snow before the weekend.
Northern El Paso County will enter a winter weather advisory at 5 p.m. Thursday. The advisory will last until 8 p.m. Friday.
Morning commuters traveling on Interstate 25 between Monument in Denver could encounter slippery roads and hazardous conditions on Friday, according to Mark Wankowski, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Colorado Springs will see less than 1 inch of snow on Friday and Saturday. There is a 50% chance for snow showers on Sunday afternoon.
The central mountain areas of Colorado, including Lake County, are forecast to get between 10 and 30 inches of snow. The town of Leadville, could see between 12 and 18 inches of snow, according to the weather service. Monarch Ski Area could see between 6 and 8 inches of snow. Wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph are also forecast.
The mountain towns and ski areas along Interstate 70 could see around 20 inches of fresh snow this weekend, according to OpenSnow.com. These areas include Vail, Copper Mountain, and other neighboring slopes.
Loveland and Steamboat Springs are expecting up to 8 inches of snow before the weekend. Breckenridge could see up to 5 inches of fresh powder.
Here is the forecast for Colorado Springs through Monday from the weather service.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 42 and a low of 20. Expect steady winds from 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny with a high of 37 and a low of 18. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 49 and a low of 21.
Sunday: 50% chance of snow showers in the afternoon with a high of 33 and a low of 14.