A blustery winter storm is rapidly approaching El Paso County that is expected to hit Monday afternoon and continue to impact the region until early Tuesday.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo have issued a winter storm advisory for the northern parts of the county, including Monument, where up to 3 inches of snow is expected and high winds may reach speeds up to 50 mph.
The weather service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for areas along the Front Range, stating that this "wind-driven snow event" may bring up to 2 inches of snow per hour in higher elevated areas from the Sangre de Cristo mountains to the Palmer Divide.
Monday's forecast in Colorado Springs calls for a slight chance of precipitation after 5 p.m. with a high of 56 degrees, but as the overnight temperatures drop to 19, snow is expected after 11 p.m. Wind speeds are expected to increase to 25 mph after midnight, along with some gusts up to 40 mph, meteorologists report.
Up to an inch of snow is expected in Colorado Springs with a 60 percent chance overnight Monday.
A 60 percent chance of snow is expected through 8 a.m. Tuesday, and wind gusts will continue to blow with some gusts reaching to 35 mph. The high will be near 30 degrees with clouds gradually lifting through the morning.
The weather outlook warns drivers who commute along the Interstate 25 corridor early Tuesday may experience blowing snow that will result in poor road conditions and visibility.
As this strong storm moves across northern Colorado, travel through the mountains and across the northeast plains will likely have slick roads and low visibility that will impact Tuesday morning commutes.
“Our forecast models are indicating that by midday tomorrow, traveling in the mountainous areas, including Interstate 70, will become more difficult as this latest storm moves through the state,” CDOT Winter Operations Manager, David Johnson, said Sunday in a news release. “It’ll then push eastward to the I-25 corridor and eastern plains late tomorrow night.”
Warmer weather will return to Colorado Springs Wednesday with partly sunny skies and a high of 43. Thursday will see a few clouds throughout the day with a high near 34. The warmer trend is likely to stay for the start of the weekend with highs in the low 40's and mostly sunny skies on Friday and Saturday, according to the service's forecast.