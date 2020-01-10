Snowflakes likely won't stick in Colorado Springs on Friday, but plan for low temperatures and gusty winds, forecasters at the National Weather Service warn.
Temperatures will barely exceed freezing Friday — a high of 34 degrees is expected.
By nighttime, temperatures could dip to single digits: Friday's low will be near 9 degrees.
In areas northeast of Colorado Springs, meteorologists expect about 1 inch of snow to accumulate Friday.
The weekend will bring slightly warmer conditions. Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s on Saturday and Sunday, the weather service reported.
Here's the full forecast for the week ahead from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 20% chance of snow showers before 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 34 and a low near 9. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42 and a low near 18.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 40 and a low near 17.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43 and a low near 20.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 46 and a low near 19.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 41 and a low near 16.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.