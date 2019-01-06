Incoming winds are expected to put an end to Colorado Springs's calm weather, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 58 degrees and 5 mph winds Sunday. Winds should start to speed up Sunday night to 10 to 15 mph, reaching 20 to 25 mph by Monday afternoon.
Gusts could reach up to 35 mph.
"Winds will get progressively strong Sunday night into Monday, gusts over 30+ mph will be possible by Monday morning adding a chill to the air," said Gazette news partner KKTV. "Temperatures will cool to the 50s for Monday."
Monday's forecast high is 55 degrees, the weather service reported.