Gusty winds will return Monday in Colorado Springs — peaking at 40 mph in some parts of the Pikes Peak region— before tapering off by nighttime, forecasters predict.
The winds will be much more tame than winds from the weekend, when the National Weather Service recorded 63 mph gusts near the Colorado Springs Airport.
Monday's winds will be paired with sunny skies and a high near 43 degrees.
Forecasters predict temperatures to rise into the low and mid 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, before dropping back to the low 40s on Thursday. On Thursday night, there is a 20% chance of snow showers after 11 p.m.
24 hour peak winds across Colorado. #COWX pic.twitter.com/wmDeoHkNUC— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 6, 2020
The probability of snow flurries will continue though Friday morning.
Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. A 20% chance of snow showers after 11 p.m.
Friday: 20% chance of snow showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 43.