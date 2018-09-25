Colorado Springs residents woke up to a breezy morning Tuesday with temperatures 10 degrees below the average, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 61 degrees Tuesday, compared with the average high of 71 degrees for Sept. 25, with winds blowing between 15 and 20 mph in the morning and 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts could reach up to 35 mph.
Temperatures are expected to increase slightly to a high of 67 degrees Wednesday, then bump back up to 79 degrees Thursday.