Bone-chilling temperatures and strong winds are forecast New Year's Eve night in the Pikes Peak region, but skies should be clear during the AdAmAn's fireworks show atop the fourteener, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Tuesday's high in Colorado Springs will be near 39 degrees with sunny skies, then the overnight low will drop to about 11 degrees.

While Colorado Springs residents are likely to be viewing the fireworks from indoors, the mountaineers are likely to face wind chill values near -25 degrees and gusts up to 60 mph at the peak's summit, the forecast shows.

Last year, the group faced wind chill values near -30 degrees and waist-deep snow. Read more about their previous trek here.

New Year's Day will offer a short burst of spring-like weather before a possible cold front moves in from the west, according to meteorologist Pamela Evenson. The city's high temperature should reach near 50 degrees, then clouds are likely to move in through the evening. There is a 20% chance for snow showers after 11 p.m., but the region shouldn't expect much, if any, accumulation, Evenson said.

Thursday should bring sunny skies again with a high near 38 degrees, leading into a warmer weekend.

