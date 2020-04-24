Friday could be wet and windy in Colorado Springs, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and wind gusts as high as 45 mph.
Thursday will be partially sunny, with a high just under 60 and winds increasing from 15-20 mph to 25-30 mph in the morning, and gusting near 50 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
A chance of showers will persist through Saturday before conditions dry up. After that, no additional precipitation is currently forecast through next Thursday.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 60 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 20% chance of showers before noon.
Sunday: Partially sunny, with a high just over 70 and winds at 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 and winds at 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just under 75 and winds from 5-10 mph.