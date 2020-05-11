rain and weather

A grouping of cars makes their way down rain filled Stetson Hills Blvd. when a strong round of afternoon rain and thunderstorms blew through Colorado Springs and the region on Thursday, July 8, 2010.

 (Gazette file photo)

Monday is shaping up to be wet and dreary in Colorado Springs, with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The day will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 60 and winds from 5-10 mph. Showers are possible before noon, and thunderstorms are possible through 4 p.m. Showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms will linger through 11 p.m. and resume Tuesday, when there will be a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.

The week should then be dry until Thursday, when showers potentially return. Here's the forecast for the next few days.

Tuesday: Cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny, with a high just under 75 and winds from 5-20 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 80 and winds from 15-20 mph.

Thursday: Partially sunny, with a high just over 70 and winds around 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high just over 65 and winds from 5-10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms possible.

Saturday: Partially sunny, with a high near 65 and winds from 5-10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

