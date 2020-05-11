Monday is shaping up to be wet and dreary in Colorado Springs, with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
The day will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 60 and winds from 5-10 mph. Showers are possible before noon, and thunderstorms are possible through 4 p.m. Showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms will linger through 11 p.m. and resume Tuesday, when there will be a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
The week should then be dry until Thursday, when showers potentially return. Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Tuesday: Cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny, with a high just under 75 and winds from 5-20 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 80 and winds from 15-20 mph.
Thursday: Partially sunny, with a high just over 70 and winds around 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high just over 65 and winds from 5-10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms possible.
Saturday: Partially sunny, with a high near 65 and winds from 5-10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.