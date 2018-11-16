A snow storm expected to hit Colorado Saturday has gained a bit of strength and is forecast to drop more snow than initially expected, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 59 degrees Friday with mostly sunny skies before snow moves into the Pikes Peak region. Chances of snow Saturday are 30 percent after 11 a.m., increasing to 40 percent Saturday night until about 11 p.m.
Previous forecasts called for a 20 percent chance of snow all day.
Opportunities for powder skiing also were boosted with the change in the storm pattern, said OpenSnow forecaster Joel Gratz. Forecast snow accumulation for mountains east of the divide and near and north of Interstate 70 increased from a couple scant inches to 3 to 6 inches.
Similar to last weekend, Eldora and Berthoud Pass could tout the deepest totals.
Colorado Springs is about on track to hit its normal snow fall and precipitation totals for the month of November, weather service data shows. The city has seen 0.19 inches of precipitation and 2.2 inches of snow at the Colorado Springs Airport. The normals for the month of November are 0.40 inches of precipitation and 4.7 inches of snow.
The storm clouds should clear throughout the day Sunday, with temperatures hitting a high of 43 degrees.