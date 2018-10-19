High temperature forecasts for this weekend in Colorado Springs have bumped up above average into the mid- to high 60s, meteorologists reported.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 63 degrees Friday, 66 Saturday and 67 Sunday. Meteorologists previously expected a high of 64 Saturday and 65 Sunday, compared with the average high of 62 degrees for Oct. 19.
All three days should see minimal, if any, clouds.
Temperatures are forecast to begin to drop after the weekend, with a predicted of of 63 degrees Monday and 55 degrees Tuesday.