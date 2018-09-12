Temperatures on Wednesday in Colorado Springs are expected to top out near the record high of 90 degrees set in 1956, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reports.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration posted a red flag warning on Wednesday that will expire Thursday. The warning is for Grand and Summit counties, because of a combination of high temperatures, strong winds and low relative humidity that can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
The high on Thursday is expected to be near 88 with sunny skies. A high of 86 and sunny skies are expected on Friday. Continued clear skies will keep temperatures near 88 through Saturday and Sunday, the NWS said.