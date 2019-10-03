Gusty winds and temperatures in the 50s won't stick around for long in Colorado Springs, forecasters say.
While Thursday's high is predicted near 59, temperatures are expected to rise nearly 20 degrees by Friday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported. Friday's predicted high is near 77.
Dry conditions have led El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder to issue fire restrictions for unincorporated El Paso County. Residents are prohibited from open burning, except for inside permanent fire grates and in charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves where the area has been cleared of all flammable materials.
Also outlawed: selling or using fireworks, smoking outdoors except in a car, building or recreation site or other area cleared of all flammable materials within a 3-foot diameter.
The weekend's forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s, with significant drops overnight. Saturday night could drop to 34 degrees and Sunday night to 36 degrees, the weather service reported.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 59. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.