Emily Mills, left, and her mother, Joy Mills, pose for a “selfie” atop the “Giant Footprints” rock formation in Garden of the Gods Monday, May 2, 2016. The two are on vacation in Colorado Springs this week and arrived just in time to see clear blue skies and a ton of new snow on Pikes Peak. Temperatures in the area will be on the rise this week and forecasters are callinf for a high in the mid 70’s on Thursday. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette