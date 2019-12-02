Sunny skies and warmer weather are headed to Colorado Springs, offering a break to last month's series of wintry blasts.
The first week of December will be more mild, with significantly less precipitation than last week, the National Weather Service predicts. Expect temperatures in the mid-50s through Wednesday and in the mid-40s on Thursday and Friday.
Mostly sunny skies are predicted through Thursday, when there is a 30% chance of snow and rain, forecasters say. Skies will likely clear by early afternoon and remain clear through the weekend.
This week's drier forecast follows back-to-back storms that caused travel mayhem for thousands ahead of Thanksgiving.
Last Tuesday, areas near Fort Collins, Denver and Boulder reported up to 33 inches of snow — twice the amount seen in northern El Paso County where 17 inches feel in Monument, National Weather Service data showed. A second storm dumped several feet of snow on the San Juan mountains and brought severe winds to the Pikes Peak region.
The week before, what was predicted to be a light dusting, amounted to about 6 inches of snow across the Pikes Peak region. As temperatures plunged, wet streets turned to sheets of ice.
November's precipitation totaled at .90 inches in Colorado Springs — triple the amount recorded in November 2018, the weather service reported.
Meanwhile, the weather service recorded 20.6 inches of snowfall across the city, since September 1. By the end of November last year, only 8.1 inches were recorded.
Here's the forecast for the week from the National Weather Service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53
Thursday: A chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 10 a.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 44.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.