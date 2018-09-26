Slightly warmer temperatures are expected Wednesday, after a chilly day Tuesday, with a high near 68 in Colorado Springs.
Temperatures will jump up to 79 Thursday, then one more chilly day before the weekend with a high near 64 on Friday, meteorologists say.
The weekend is looking to be a great one for the outdoors with highs of 81 Saturday and 82 Sunday.
Although the city will see a rise in temperatures over the next few days, the National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Freeze Watch in the San Luis Valley about 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. Temperatures will range from mid-20's to low 30's.