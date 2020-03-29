Looking for a chance to get out of the house and practice social distancing with outdoor activities? Sunday's sunny and relatively warm forecast for the Colorado Springs area provides a nice opportunity.
After a Saturday mostly in the 40s, you can expect a high temperature of 52 degrees with mostly sunny skies around Colorado Springs on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Winds will be in the 5 to 10 mph range.
After an overnight low of about 32, the weather service says Colorado Springs can expect a high of 55 on Monday with partly sunny skies early in the day and a 40% chance of rain showers in the evening.
A look at the forecast further in the week:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Overnight low around 34.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.