Photo therapy

Canada geese fly over Prospect Lake in Memorial Park Monday, March 23, 2020, as a snowcapped, 14,115-foot Pikes Peak towers over Colorado Springs. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK/THE GAZETTE

Looking for a chance to get out of the house and practice social distancing with outdoor activities? Sunday's sunny and relatively warm forecast for the Colorado Springs area provides a nice opportunity.

After a Saturday mostly in the 40s, you can expect a high temperature of 52 degrees with mostly sunny skies around Colorado Springs on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Winds will be in the 5 to 10 mph range.

After an overnight low of about 32, the weather service says Colorado Springs can expect a high of 55 on Monday with partly sunny skies early in the day and a 40% chance of rain showers in the evening.

RELATED: Avoiding crowds? Try these 11 parks and trails around Colorado Springs.

A look at the forecast further in the week:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Overnight low around 34.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Jerry Herman is The Gazette's Digital Director. He can be reached at jerry.herman@gazette.com.

Digital Director

Jerry has worked in several roles at The Gazette since joining the staff in August 1997. He's the Digital Director. Jerry is a native of North Dakota and went to college in Minnesota.

