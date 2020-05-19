Tuesday will be warm, windy and potentially rainy in Colorado Springs, with a high just under 85 and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms could occur, mainly after 5 p.m. Clouds will increase throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Storms are possible again overnight, then Thursday night. Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 80 and winds up to 45 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high just over 70 and winds up to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high just under 80 and winds up to 15 mph.
Saturday: Most sunny, with a high near 80 and winds up to 15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Partially sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds around 10 mph. A chance of showers.