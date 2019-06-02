Colorado Springs is expected to have a few consecutive days with higher chances of precipitation throughout the week, according to the forecast at the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Sunday, there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. with a high near 77 degrees.
Meteorologists expect Monday to be a bit dryer and warmer. The chance for showers after 3 p.m. lowers to 10%, but the high bumps up to 82. The evening is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 52.
The upward trend for precipitation continues into Tuesday, said meteorologist Randy Gray. There's a 20% chance of thunder storms in the afternoon for Colorado Springs, however, the rest of the day should be sunny with a high of 80. Wind speeds should stay relatively low around 10 mph.
The National Weather Service reported that Wednesday's chances of rain will bump up to 30% in the afternoon with a high near 73.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday all look relatively clear of showers, with highs in the 70s and low 80s.
Looking ahead to the month of June, meteorologists said that temperatures mid-month will most likely cool down, while the precipitation levels will remain above average.
The average precipitation in June is 2.50 inches. In July, it's 2.84 inches.
"It's not unexpected or uncommon to see this happen," said Gray.
According to the National Weather Service's May Climate Review, the average temperature in June for Colorado Springs is 65.1 degrees.
May 2019 in Pueblo: 9th Coldest May on record with an average temperature of 56.3 degrees (4.1F below normal). Precipitation: 2.17 inches (0.68 inches above normal). Snow: Trace (0.5 inches below normal). https://t.co/Hl0zFslMpw #cowx pic.twitter.com/ssLopKVY18— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 2, 2019