Despite warm weather to start the work week, residents throughout the Pikes Peak region will get another reminder that winter-like conditions can persist well into April around Colorado Springs.
Monday's high is expected to reach 74 degrees with mostly sunny skies, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo report. Tuesday's high should be near 71 degrees.
A cold front will head toward Colorado Springs early Wednesday with chances of snow showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., meteorologists said. The high should reach near 55 degrees with cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 7 p.m. with breezy conditions.
Sunny skies should return Thursday, keeping highs in the mid-50's, the service's forecast shows.
Warm weather will return Friday with a high of 69 degrees. Temperatures will reach back in the 70's Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies.
Areas throughout the region received 2 to 4 inches of snow by Saturday evening. Manitou Springs totaled 3 inches by 4:50 p.m. and Peterson Air Force Base got 4 inches by 6:20 p.m. Palmer Lake had 3 inches of snow by about 7 p.m. and just 1 inch was reported in Fountain at about 6 p.m., according to the service's snow report map.