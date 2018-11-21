Colorado Springs is expected to enjoy a warmer-than-average Thanksgiving as snow falls across the Continental Divide, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 60 degrees and sunny skies Wednesday and 59 degrees and cloudy Thursday. Winds should be mild Wednesday, increasing to 10 to 20 mph by Thursday night.
Temperatures in the mid-50s are expected for Friday, with winds between 15 and 20 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.
Meteorologists expect snow and high winds to hit the mountains Thursday afternoon into Friday, though snow accumulations are forecast to be minimal. Vail is on track to get the most snow, with a predicted 3 inches, followed by Silverton with 2 inches, the weather service said.
The storm should only graze other areas, dropping less than an inch of fresh flakes.
OpenSnow forecasters expect more substantial totals, with 3 to 6 inches possible in the southern mountains and 2 to 4 inches possible in the central and northern mountains.
Another, much larger storm is slated to hit the state Saturday morning through Sunday. OpenSnow forecaster Sam Collentine called for 6 to 12 inches in the central and northern mountains, and 4 to 8 inches in the southern mountains through Saturday night.