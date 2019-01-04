A warm front sitting over Colorado Springs is forecast to last through at least Tuesday, with highs reaching as much as 16 degrees above average.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 58 degrees Friday, 59 degrees Saturday and 53 degrees Sunday. Monday's high should dip below 50 but only by two degrees.
The average high for Jan. 4 is 43 degrees, according to weather service data.
"Dry time and nice temperatures stick around for the weekend with many topping out in the 50s and 60s," Gazette news partner KKTV wrote. "This warmer and dry trend is expected through next week with no storms in sight."
The Western Slope, on the other hand, is expected to see snow Saturday night through Sunday, OpenSnow forecaster Joel Gratz wrote. Mountains to the south and west of Vail Pass could see up to 10 inches Monday morning. Two to 5 inches of new snow are forecast for other mountains.
Temperatures in the mountains are predicted to remain warm during the storm, with highs in the 20s and 30s.