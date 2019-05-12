Colorado Springs will finally enjoy some warmer and drier weather this week after last week's chilly temperatures, said meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Sunday's high will reach near 70 degrees with low wind speeds and somewhat clear skies. Sunday night will continue to be clear with a low of 45.
There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday after 3 p.m., reported meteorologists. Despite the chance of rain, the high is expected to reach near 75 degrees and remain only partly cloudy throughout the night. A low for Monday night is expected around 47 degrees.
Tuesday will also have a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon with a high of 77 degrees. Temperatures will drop Tuesday night to a low of 48.
Things should warm up by Wednesday, meteorologists said, to a temperature high of 78. There's a southeast wind expected in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies and a low of 50 degrees that night.
Meteorologists reported that Thursday's temperature will increase even more, to a high of 79. The skies will be mostly sunny, and the wind is expected to pick up slightly from about 5 mph to 15 mph.
Some clouds will return Thursday night, keeping the temperature at a low of 50 degrees, and wind speeds will hang between 10 and 15 mph.
Friday will have a high of 73 with mostly sunny skies, but the winds will pick up again from 15 to about 30 mph in the afternoon. The breezy weather will continue into Saturday when the wind is expected to shift from northwest to southwest that morning.
Saturday's temperature will drop slightly to a high of 65, but the skies are expected to remain mostly sunny.
The later week's drier and windier weather will increase fire danger, reported Gazette news partner KKTV.